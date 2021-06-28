Why Kathleen Turner Couldn’t Resist ‘The Kominsky Method’

The on-screen reunion of Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner on The Kominsky Method is much more than just a casting gimmick. The pairing of the two actors — who hadn’t co-starred in a project together since The War of the Roses in 1989 — is an inspired one, since they’re playing a long-estranged couple who face their own reunion. Turner told us that when Douglas and the show’s creator, Chuck Lorre, approached her with the idea and the proposed storyline, there was no way she could turn it down. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kathleen Turner)