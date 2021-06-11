Kathleen Turner As His ‘Kominsky’ Ex? Michael Douglas Wouldn’t Want It Any Other Way

By Hollywood Outbreak

THE KOMINSKY METHOD (L to R) MICHAEL DOUGLAS as SANDY KOMINSKY and KATHLEEN TURNER as RUTH. ERIK VOAKE/NETFLIX © 2021

If you watched the second season of The Kominsky Method, you likely did a double-take when the ex-wife of Michael Douglas’s character, Sandy Kominsky, was introduced. Yes, it was none other than Kathleen Turner, who’d co-starred with Douglas in three successful films back in the 1980s: Romancing the Stone, sequel The Jewel of the Nile, and The War of the Roses. In the third and final season of the show, Turner’s character becomes an even more integral part of the show’s storyline, and Douglas says that she was his first and only choice for the role, given their history together. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Douglas)

The Kominsky Method is currently streaming on Netflix

