Romancing The Past, Kathleen Turner Enjoyed Reuniting With Michael Douglas

In the 1980s, Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner made some movie magic together, teaming up for Romancing the Stone and its sequel, The Jewel of the Nile. With Douglas in his 70s and Turner in her 60s, they may not be heating up the screen with sexy love scenes anymore, they’ve still got unmistakable chemistry in The Kominsky Method as a bickering divorced couple. And even though it had been more than 30 years since they’d last worked together, Turner told us it was easy to get that old spark going again. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Douglas)