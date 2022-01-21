How Zachary Levi Found Common Ground With ‘Underdog’ Kurt Warner

Zachary Levihas obviously never played a single down in an NFL football game, yet he’s playing two-time MVP Kurt Warner in the new biopic American Underdog. Warner famously rose to prominence after spending time in the now-defunct Arena Football League and, for a time, working in a grocery store. Levi told us that, as an actor who’s had to work his share of odd jobs before he landed his first steady Hollywood gigs, he could relate to the journey that took Warner from bags to riches. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zachary Levi)