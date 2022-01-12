Upward Spiral: How ‘American Underdog’s’ Zachary Levi Found His Football Arm

Zachary Levi as Kurt Warner in American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story. Photo Credit: Michael Kubeisy/Lionsgate

Anyone who’s ever tried playing quarterback at any level of competition knows there’s a very specific skill involved when it comes to throwing a football well, and it’s not something that can be easily faked on film. So, when he was brought on board to star as two-time NFL MVP Kurt Warner in the biopic American Underdog, Zachary Levi knew he’d have to get some lessons … and plenty of practice. Of course, a lot of those lessons came from Warner himself, and Levi told us what he learned from the Super Bowl champion. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zachary Levi)

  American Underdog is now playing in theaters.

