Upward Spiral: How ‘American Underdog’s’ Zachary Levi Found His Football Arm

Anyone who’s ever tried playing quarterback at any level of competition knows there’s a very specific skill involved when it comes to throwing a football well, and it’s not something that can be easily faked on film. So, when he was brought on board to star as two-time NFL MVP Kurt Warner in the biopic American Underdog, Zachary Levi knew he’d have to get some lessons … and plenty of practice. Of course, a lot of those lessons came from Warner himself, and Levi told us what he learned from the Super Bowl champion. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zachary Levi)