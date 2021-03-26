‘Justice’ Was Finally Done, And Zack Snyder Is Happy

Justice League started out as Zack Snyder’s film, and the released version carried his name, but fans know the real story — after Snyder had to step away from the production due to family issues, Joss Whedon stepped in and reshaped the film according to his personal aesthetic. The originally released version bore little resemblance to what Snyder had envisioned, and audiences were disappointed. So Snyder was given the opportunity to finish what he’d started — the result is Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and he told us he’s a little bit shocked that he’s getting to show the movie he set out to make. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zack Snyder)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is currently streaming on HBO Max.

