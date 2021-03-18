How Zack Snyder Knew Henry Cavill Was His ‘Man Of Steel’

Zack Snyder started out as the director of 2017’s Justice League but, because of a family tragedy, had to bow out before it was completed. Not happy with how the finished film turned out, Snyder’s been wanting to take a stab at bringing his initial vision to life ever since, and he’s finally been given that chance. Zack Snyder’s Justice League— with new scenes and a new edit — has been released. You’ll see a huge difference in the scenes featuring Henry Cavill as Superman, as Snyder was particularly displeased with the rewrites the character got from Joss Whedon, and he’s restored the original Superman arc to the film. Snyder’s always been a big fan of Cavill as Superman, and he told us why he was so keen to cast Cavill for his first Superman film, Man of Steel. (Click in the media bar below to hear Zack Snyder)