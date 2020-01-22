New Project Shows Paris Hilton Minus The Reality TV Filter

This Is Paris (Via Youtube Screenshot)

Long before the Real Housewives, long before the Kardashians, reality TV turned a young Paris Hilton into a star. She was just 22 years old when she and Nicole Richie starred in The Simple Life, which catapulted the young socialites into the pre-Twitter social stratospehere. Now she’s on the verge of turning 39, and she wants to get real. Even more real than the reality TV she’s done in the past. With a new YouTube film, This Is Paris, you’re going to get a completely different view of her, one in which she actually relinquished creative control.(Click on the on the media bar below to hear Paris Hilton)

This Is Paris will premiere on YouTube in May.

