Kyra Sedgwick Heard The ‘Call’ Of A Great New Role

Now that Kyra Sedgwick’s career has been going for more than 35 years, it was bound to happen — she’d start to get some “mother” roles. In fact, her new show is called Call Your Mother, and she’s playing that mother, one who’s moved across the country to be closer to her now-adult kids. (Of course, they wish she’d stayed a little further away.) Sedgwick, who earned five Emmy nominations (including one win) for her leading role on The Closer, told us she’s feeling the same kind of vibe from this show, in terms of its quality and the character she’s playing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kyra Sedgwick)