Kyra Sedgwick Heard The ‘Call’ Of A Great New Role

NEWS OF THE DAY
By Hollywood Outbreak

(ABC/Lara Solanki)
KYRA SEDGWICK

Now that Kyra Sedgwick’s career has been going for more than 35 years, it was bound to happen — she’d start to get some “mother” roles. In fact, her new show is called Call Your Mother, and she’s playing that mother, one who’s moved across the country to be closer to her now-adult kids. (Of course, they wish she’d stayed a little further away.) Sedgwick, who earned five Emmy nominations (including one win) for her leading role on The Closer, told us she’s feeling the same kind of vibe from this show, in terms of its quality and the character she’s playing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kyra Sedgwick)

Call Your Mother airs Wednesdays at 9:30/8:30c on ABC.

Related articles

Before Going ‘Away,’ Mark Ivanir Went Away...

NEWS OF THE DAY Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Mark Ivanir isn't an astronaut, but he plays one on TV. (Actually, he plays two.) When he signed on for the Netflix show Away,...
Read more

‘AGT’s’ Studio Return Shows Howie Mandel The...

NEWS OF THE DAY Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year, nearly every show on TV was affected in some way. Some shut down production completely. News...
Read more

Scott Adkins Takes A Filmmaker’s Approach With...

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Scott Adkins headlines Legacy of Lies as Martin Baxter, an ex-MI6 agent who is tortured by a past operation gone wrong. He's ultimately pulled back...
Read more

Director Romola Garai Crafts Two Mysteries In...

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Actress Romola Garai (Atonement, Suffragette) makes her feature directing and writing debut with Amulet, an intricate horror/thriller that has a deliciously mesmeric feel. Tomas (Alec Secareanu)...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak