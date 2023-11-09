For ‘League Of Their Own,’ Genna Davis Was A Catch … But Could She Throw?

Penny Marshall was in a bind. Her new movie was just a few weeks away from the start of filming, and her leading actress had quit over casting issues. She needed someone quickly… but the replacement had to have a very specific skill set: She needed to be able to look like she could play baseball convincingly. The film, of course, was A League of Their Own. Marshall’s choice to play Dottie Hinson was Geena Davis; at the time of the film’s release, Davis explained that she was so excited about the opportunity, she kind of kind of left out the little detail that she wasn’t much good at throwing a ball. (At least, not yet.) (Click on the media bar below to hear Geena Davis)
A League of Their Own is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.