On ‘Cobra Kai,” Things Are Getting ‘Dangerous’ For William Zabka

When William Zabka was cast in the role of Johnny Lawrence in 1984’s The Karate Kid, it’s safe to say the last thing he was thinking about was how he would play the character as a middle-aged man 35 years later. Fate works in mysterious ways, however, and that’s exactly what he finds himself doing, co-starring in Cobra Kai, the long-term continuation of the Karate Kid characters’ stories. While Zabka and Ralph Macchio have been with Cobra Kai since it began, another old face re-emerged in the show’s second season: Martin Kove, who played John Kreese in the original movie. His arrival shook up Lawrence, and it made the second season an interesting one for Zabka. As he prepares for the show’s third season, Zabka told us exactly where he sees his character right now … and it’s not the best place. (Click on the media bar below to hear William Zabka)

The third season of Cobra Kai will stream on YouTube next year.

