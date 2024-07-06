Was It Kismet? Nicole Kidman Spills On Her Unexpected Connection With Zac Efron in ‘A Family Affair’

Get ready, for some laughter, romance and maybe even a cringe or two. Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron bring the heat in A Family Affair a comedy thats far from ordinary. Things get interesting when a young woman develops feelings for her boss leading to a whirlwind of chaos, for both their lives and families. This love story isn’t your average one—it’s messy, complex and totally relatable. Be sure not to miss this heartwarming tale of love, family dynamics and self-discovery.
The undeniable chemistry between Kidman and Efron leaps off the screen, fueled by a long-standing friendship that made their collaboration a breeze. Kidman shared her excitement about working with Efron, revealing the easy rapport they share and their mutual eagerness to bring this story to life. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nicole Kidman)
Don’t miss out on the laughter, romance, and unexpected twists of A Family Affair, streaming now on Netflix.