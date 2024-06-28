Nicole Kidman Ditches Drama for Laughs in Netflix’s ‘A Family Affair’

By Hollywood Outbreak
A Family Affair. Nicole Kidman as Brooke Harwood in A Family Affair. Cr. Tina Rowden/Netflix © 2024

Nicole Kidman, the ever-versatile Academy Award-winning actress, takes a delightful detour from her recent string of dramatic roles in the new Netflix romantic comedy, A Family Affair.

Alongside an incredible ensemble cast that includes Oscar winner Kathy Bates, Joey King, Liza Koshy, and Zac Efron, Kidman was captivated by the whimsical charm of writer Carrie Solomon’s script. Kidman had had enough of emotionally taxing projects and was ready for a change of scene. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nicole Kidman)

A Family Affair is streaming on Netflix.

