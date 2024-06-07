Zack Galifianakis Embraced His Inner Weirdo For ‘The Hangover’

What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas, as the antics of The Hangover proved. Released 15 years ago, the movie struck a chord with both audiences and critics alike. In fact, fans made it the top-grossing R-rated comedy film of all time, a record it still holds today. One of the things people loved about the film was the genuine feeling of brotherhood between the film’s stars: Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zack Galifianakis. In terms of characters, though, Galifianakis’s Alan was — at least initially — the outsider, the brother of the bride who was shoehorned into the bachelor party hijinks. And he was the weird one. While Galifianakis wouldn’t go so far as to call himself typecast for the role, he did admit to us that he loved playing “the weird guy,” especially when he and the others were given so much leeway by director Todd Phillips to improvise their lines. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zack Galifianakis)