Young Woman And The Sea: The Story That Captivated Daisy Ridley

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Daisy Ridley as Trudy Ederle in Disney’s live-action YOUNG WOMAN AND THE SEA. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2024 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Daisy Ridley brings to life the amazing historical story of American swimming pioneer Gertrude Ederle in the new biodrama Young Woman and the Sea. After taking home a gold medal from the Olympics in 1924, Ederle made history two years later when she became the first woman to swim the full 21 miles across the English Channel.

Ridley, known for her versatility as an actress, was drawn to this project as soon as she learned about Ederle’s remarkable achievements. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daisy Ridley)

 

Young Woman and the Sea is now playing in limited release in theaters.

