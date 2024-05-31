Young Woman And The Sea: The Story That Captivated Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley brings to life the amazing historical story of American swimming pioneer Gertrude Ederle in the new biodrama Young Woman and the Sea. After taking home a gold medal from the Olympics in 1924, Ederle made history two years later when she became the first woman to swim the full 21 miles across the English Channel.
Ridley, known for her versatility as an actress, was drawn to this project as soon as she learned about Ederle’s remarkable achievements. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daisy Ridley)