Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals Why Daisy Ridley Was the Perfect Choice For ‘Young Woman and the Sea’

Daisy Ridley as Trudy Ederle in Disney’s live-action YOUNG WOMAN AND THE SEA. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2024 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Delve into the incredible true tale of Trudy Ederle, the brave American swimmer who etched her name in history in 1924 by clinching Olympic gold. But that was just the start. Young Woman and the Sea, featuring Daisy Ridley from Star Wars, transports us through Ederle’s boldest escapade yet, mastering the perilous 21-mile English Channel in 1926.

Interestingly, Ridley wasn’t initially chosen for the part. Lily James was originally earmarked for it, but renowned producer Jerry Bruckheimer, famed for his knack in spotting talent, recognized a unique spark in Ridley. According to him, she encapsulated the ideal combination of grace, athleticism and unwavering resolve akin to Ederle’s traits. Hear Bruckheimer’s own perspective on why Ridley perfectly fit the bill.

 

Catch Young Woman and the Sea hitting theaters this Friday with a limited release.

