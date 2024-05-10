Friendship Was In The Cards For ‘Tarot’s’ Stars

By Hollywood Outbreak
Focusing on a group of college students who, while on vacation, have a deadly supernatural encounter involving a deck of tarot cards, the new horror film Tarot is stocked with a cast of young actors. Larsen Thompson, who plays one of the students, told us she had a fantastic experience working with her castmates. Even though they were filming far away, in the European country of Serbia, Thompson says she immediately felt right at home with her co-stars. (Click on the media bar below to hear Larsen Thompson)

Tarot is now playing in theaters.

