Zendaya & Luca Guadagnino: A Winning ‘Challengers’ Collaboration

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Zendaya stars as Tashi in director Luca Guadagnino’s
CHALLENGERS
An Amazon MGM Studios film
Photo credit: Niko Tavernise
© 2024 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Zendaya is serving up aces in the must-see sports drama Challengers. The tension is electric as she plays a coach desperate to reignite her husband’s career… but his opponent is her ex, setting up a tangled battle of ambition and old heartbreak.

Directed by the visionary Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name), Challengers is a hit with critics, scoring a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Zendaya, a powerhouse of the screen, was drawn to Guadagnino’s raw, emotional style. (click on the media bar below to hear Zendaya)

Challengers is now playing in theaters.

