Zendaya & Luca Guadagnino: A Winning ‘Challengers’ Collaboration

Zendaya is serving up aces in the must-see sports drama Challengers. The tension is electric as she plays a coach desperate to reignite her husband’s career… but his opponent is her ex, setting up a tangled battle of ambition and old heartbreak.
Directed by the visionary Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name), Challengers is a hit with critics, scoring a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Zendaya, a powerhouse of the screen, was drawn to Guadagnino’s raw, emotional style. (click on the media bar below to hear Zendaya)