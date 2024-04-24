Ryan Gosling: ‘The Fall Guy’ Is A Tribute To The Real Action Heroes

Remember Lee Majors as the bounty-hunting stuntman in the classic 80s series The Fall Guy? Well, get ready for the big-screen version, where stunt performers finally get to step out of the shadows and into the limelight! Starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, The Fall Guy promises action, comedy, and a healthy dose of respect for the folks who make our favorite stars look like superheroes.
Gosling is genuinely pumped about the film because it puts the stunt community front and center, something he believes is long overdue.