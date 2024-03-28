In ‘300,’ Gerard Butler’s Outfits Were A 10

Since its 2006 release, Zack Snyder’s war epic 300 has evolved from a box-office hit with mixed reviews to a full-fledged cult classic. There are obviously plenty of aspects of the movie that appeal to its fans, but one of the most striking would be the period costumes worn by the actors. Gerard Butler, who starred in the film as King Leonidas, admitted that, when shooting began, he wasn’t quite sure what to make of the look, although it eventually grew on him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gerard Butler)