The Mistake Mel Brooks Almost Made With ‘Young Frankenstein’

This year marks the 50th anniversary of a truly legendary comedy film: Young Frankenstein. Originally conceived by its star, Gene Wilder, the movie was co-written and directed by Wilder’s frequent collaborator, Mel Brooks. In talking about how the movie came to fruition, Brooks told us that he and Wilder didn’t always see eye to eye. Although they agreed upon the basic concept of the film, Brooks admitted he almost killed one of the film’s most iconic scenes before it was even shot. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mel Brooks)