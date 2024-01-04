How Lou Diamond Phillips Became A ‘Young Gun’

Even though all of the original stars of Young Guns would now qualify as “old guns,” since the movie was released in 1988, there continues to be talk of a Young Guns 3. Lou Diamond Phillips recently said he’s already read a script — and though it hasn’t gotten a green light yet, Phillips says it’s not dead yet, either. The original film, a retelling of the Billy the Kid story, was a modest box office success at the time, but it’s gone on to achieve cult classic status. Phillips, who played real-life outlaw José Chávez y Chávez in the movie, spoke on a Steel City Con paneland talked about how he originally got the part. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lou Diamond Phillips)
Young Guns is currently streaming on Amazon Freevee and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.