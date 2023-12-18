You’ve Got Chemistry: Tom Hanks Thinks He & Meg Ryan Were Something Special

With its uniquely ’90s title and concept (thanks to America Online), You’ve Got Mail has now reached the 25-year anniversary mark. It marked the third collaboration between Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, following the acclaimed Sleepless in Seattle, which itself followed the less-acclaimed Joe Versus the Volcano. But, by the time Hanks and Ryan agreed to star in You’ve Got Mail, the chemistry they’d shared in the previous two films had earned them comparisons to some of the great couples from Hollywood’s Golden Age, including the gold standard of Spencer Tracy and Audrey Hepburn. While Hanks might not have thought that was the proper comparison, he couldn’t deny that he and Ryan shared something special on the screen. (click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)