Making ‘300,’ Zack Snyder Tried To Live Up To Big Expectations

With word that Zack Snyder is once again trying to bring Blood and Ashes,a new sequel to 300, to the screen, it will undoubtedly inspire fans to go back and revisit the 2006 film, a huge hit inspired by the epic ’90s comic book series. The comic books gained such wide acclaim — winning three of the top Eisner Awards (the comic book equivalent of the Oscars) — that Snyder, who both co-wrote and directed the film, knew his version of the work would face plenty of scrutiny from the comic’s fans. Speaking at the time of the film’s release, Snyder admitted he’d taken on a pretty daunting task, but he believed he’d done the source material the justice it deserved. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zack Snyder)
300 is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.