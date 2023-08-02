With ‘Watchmen,’ Zack Snyder Wouldn’t Change A Thing

Though director Zack Snyder won critical acclaim for the work he did in bringing Watchmen to the screen in a form that was faithful to the comic book, the film wound up being considered a commercial disappointment. Some critics and analysts put the blame on the movie’s graphic violence, as the movie’s fortunes fell precipitously after its opening weekend. However, Snyder told us at the of the release, he wouldn’t have changed a thing, because his sole focus was on making a movie that would do the comic justice. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zack Snyder)
