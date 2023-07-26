‘Summer’ Was A Favorite Time For Zooey Deschanel

When it comes to independent cinema, the adjective “quirky” is worn as a badge of honor. And, in the summer of 2009, no indie film was quirkier than (500) Days of Summer. From its oddly parenthetical title to its unconventional narrative structure, it was not a traditional Hollywood film … and audiences loved it because of that. Filmed for less than $8 million, (500) Days of Summer wound up making more than $60 million worldwide, becoming the most profitable indie film of the year. Zooey Deschanel, who starred in the offbeat romantic comedy alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt, told us that, from the first time she read the script, she knew it was going to be an unusual movie, but one that would stand out for all the right reasons. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zooey Deschanel)