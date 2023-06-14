What Zack Snyder Saw In His ‘Man Of Steel,’ Henry Cavill

It was 10 years ago that audiences were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in the film Man of Steel. It was a big screen reintroduction of the character, which had last been seen in 2006’s Superman Returns, with Brandon Routh in the title role. Cavill had the honor of becoming just the fifth actor to play Superman on the big screen, but the British actor was the first foreigner to play the “all-American” character. At the time of the movie’s release, Man of Steel director Zack Snyder talked to us about why Cavill was ultimately the best choice for the role, one he’s now played in five films. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zack Snyder)
Man of Steel is currently streaming on Max and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.