Things Got Weird For Zach Galifianakis In ‘The Hangover’

In The Hangover, Zach Galifianakis had one of the more challenging roles — the groom’s social misfit brother-in-law-to-be, who winds up becoming part of the adventure despite the fact that he wasn’t really part of the groom’s circle of friends. Oh yeah, and did we mention that he’s a pretty weird guy with plenty of behavioral quirks? When the film was released, Galifianakis told us he may have been typecast in the role, and that he also reveled in the amount of improvisation they were able to do on the set. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zach Galifianakis)
The Hangover is currently streaming on HBO Max and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.