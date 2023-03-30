Why Morgan Freeman Was Zach Braff’s Natural Choice For ‘A Good Person’

Morgan Freeman (left) as Daniel and Chinaza Uche (right) as Nathan in A GOOD PERSON, directed by Zach Braff, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film.
Credit: Jeong Park / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures
© 2023 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

For his first new movie in nine years, writer/director Zach Braff turned to an old friend. Morgan Freeman had starred in Braff’s last feature, 2014’s Going In Style, and Braff knew that Freeman would be perfect for one of the starring roles in A Good Person. Clearly, Braff is a Freeman fan, and he talked to us about why he wasn’t just the perfect choice for the role, he was the only choice for the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zach Braff)

A Good Person is now playing in selected theaters.

