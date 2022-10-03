Acting In Front Of His Character Put The Pressure On Zac Efron

The Greatest Beer Run ever is based on the true-life story of John “Chickie” Donohue, who flew beer to several of his friends stationed in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. As the film was being made, Donohoe — who co-wrote the memoir upon which the movie is based — spent time on the set. For Zac Efron, who was playing Donohue, having him there was a bit of a double-edged sword. Yes, he told us, it was helpful to have him around, giving insight about the stories that were being told, but it also meant there was some additional pressure to play the role in the most authentic way possible. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zac Efron)
The Greatest Beer Run Ever is currently streaming on Apple TV+.