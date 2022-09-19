Zac Efron: Director Makes ‘Beer Run’ Intoxicating

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 13: Zac Efron attends the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival world premiere of “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” at the Royal Roy Thomson Hall. “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” premieres globally on Apple TV+ on September 30, 2022.

While The Greatest Beer Run Ever  might sound like a sequel to Animal House, it’s actually based on a true story about a U.S. Marine who went on a personal mission to deliver beer to friends who were serving in the U.S. military at the height of the Vietnam War. Zac Efron, who stars in the film, noted that the story manages to blend drama and war action with healthy doses of humor, and Efron gave a lot of praise to the film’s director, Peter Farrelly, for blending all of those elements so well. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zac Efron)

 

The Greatest Beer Run Ever premieres September 30 on Apple TV+.

