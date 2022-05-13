Zac Efron’s A New Dad (On The Screen), So How Did He Play A Parent?

It may seem like just yesterday that Zac Efron was rising to stardom in the High School Musical TV films, but in reality, it’s already been more than 15 years, and Efron is now 34 years old. At this age, Efron has reached a milestone: With Firestarter, he’s playing an on-screen father for the very first time. Since he’s not yet a father in real life, he told us that he looked back on his own experiences as a son to help figure out how he wanted to play the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zac Efron)
Firestarter is now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock.