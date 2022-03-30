Zach Braff’s Big Family Delivers ‘Cheaper’ Laughs

By Hollywood Outbreak
Sebastian Cote as Bronx, Andre Robinson as DJ, Luke Prael as Seth, Aryan Simhadri as Haresh, Gabrielle Union as Zoey Baker, Zach Braff as Paul Baker, Journee Brown as Deja, Kylie Rogers as Ella, Caylee Blosenski as Harley, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Luna, and Christian Cote as Bailey in 20th Century Studios’ CHEAPER BY THE DOZEN, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Merrick Morton. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Big families have served as the basis for plenty of American entertainment over the years. Fifty years ago, it was The Brady Bunch that took television by storm, but it owed a debt to something even older: the novel and movie adaptation of Cheaper by the Dozen, a real-life account of a family that could field an entire baseball team (plus some) with its kids. There was another Cheaper by the Dozen made in 2003, and a sequel to that film in 2005. But now there’s a new remake — one with a very Brady twist, in that it’s now a blended family. Zach Braff, who stars in the movie, told us you don’t have to come from a big family to relate to the family in the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zach Braff)

Cheaper by the Dozen is currently streaming on Disney

