Zoey Deutch Has Been An ‘Outfit’ Fan For Ages

So far, The Outfit has been very well received by critics and audiences, with its performance on the Rotten Tomatoes website currently at “90% fresh.” One of the things about the film that’s been winning praise is its script, co-written by director Graham Moore and Johnathan McClain. But that praise hasn’t come as a surprise at all to one of the film’s stars, Zoey Deutch. She told us she’s known about the script for years, and she loved it the first time she laid eyes on it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zoey Deutch)