Why Mel Brooks Was Happy To Be Wrong About ‘Young Frankenstein’

With Betty White sadly gone, the title of Hollywood’s funniest living legend is handed down to 95-year-old Mel Brooks, who’s still actively working on projects, including a new TV series and a recently published memoir, All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business. If you’ve ever seen Brooks speak, you know he’s a master storyteller with a great memory and anecdotes about nearly everything he’s ever done. When it comes to one of his most beloved films, Young Frankenstein, he told us about how one of the film’s classic scenes almost never made it into the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mel Brooks)