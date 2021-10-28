TBS & Cartoon Network Release New ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses’ Trailer

Gearing up for the greatest fan competition in Wizarding World history, TBS and Cartoon Network released today the official trailer and new details for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses. Premiering Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, the four-part special event, hosted by Academy Award(R)-winning actress Helen Mirren, will feature celebrity fans and Harry Potter film alumni as it showcases Wizarding World fandom on a never-before-seen scale.
Revealed in today’s trailer, Harry Potter cast members Tom Felton, Simon Fisher-Becker, Shirley Henderson, Luke Youngblood, and more will make special cameos alongside super fans Pete Davidson, and Jay Leno.
The bracket-style competition will feature fans competing for their Hogwarts house in teams of three. Houses go head to head in four epic battles answering hundreds of Wizarding World trivia questions with help from the live audience to unveil which house knows the intricately detailed universe like the back of their hand. Winning teams of each round will advance to the grand finale to determine who will take home the Tournament of Houses championship trophy.
Along with the spectacular trophy and ultimate bragging rights, the winning house will be awarded with a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Wizarding World locations across the East Coast.* All travel accommodations will be provided for. This includes:
· A $1000 shopping spree at the Harry Potter New York store
· Tickets to the award-winning Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
· A trip to the brand-new touring experience, Harry Potter: The Exhibition
· A three-day, three-night trip to experience The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort.
· An advanced screening of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
*Prizes subject to change
Viewers at home can join in and compete for victory in the Wizarding World Quiz Championship, the companion digital quiz event on WizardingWorld.com. Three online quizzes escalating in difficulty will debut every Friday, Nov. 26 through Dec. 10, allowing fans to represent their Official Hogwarts house and test their own Wizarding World knowledge. The winning house of the at-home competition will be announced on Dec. 20.
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with Warner Horizon alongside Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton of theoldschool. Following its linear airing, the special event series will also premiere on HBO Max early next year.
“Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff” will kick off the weekly competition series airing on TBS and as part of Cartoon Network’s ACME Night, on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. See below for the complete tournament schedule: