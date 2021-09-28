‘FBI’ Stars Missy Peregrym & Zeeko Zaki Keep Their Focus On The Work

When you’ve got a TV show with unmarried male and female leads, the “will they or won’t they?” question is bound to linger over the show. But so far, Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki have kept things strictly business on FBI. Fans and critics have noticed, singling out the pair as characters as a positive example of how men and women can get along in the workplace. When it comes to Maggie and Omar’s relationship, Peregrym and Zaki told us it’s a real reflection of their own working relationship on the set of the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Missy Peregrym & Zeeko Zaki)