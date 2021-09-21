As ‘FBI’ Franchise Grows, Original Stars Enjoy Crossover Opportunities

If you’ve got a good show, you might as well make more of it. So goes the thinking at today’s broadcast networks, where you’ve got Chicago night on NBC, multiple Law & Orders and multiple NCIS shows. Now you can add FBI to that list, since CBS has expanded Tuesday nights to include FBI: Most Wanted and the brand-new FBI: International. Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki were there from the very start, starring on FBI when it premiered in 2018, and as the FBI universe has expanded, they told us they’ve had a lot of fun working on the various crossover episodes between the three series. (Click on the media bar below to hear Missy Peregrym & Zeeko Zaki)