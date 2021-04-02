Zack Snyder’s Cinematic Success Runs In The Family

Some people may claim that one of the keys to a successful marriage would be to leave all of your work issues at the office. That might be a little difficult for Zack Snyder, though. Most of the writer/director‘s projects are done in conjunction with producer Deborah Snyder, who just happens to be — you guessed it — Zack’s wife. The two of them have been partners in their production company since 2004, which is also the year in which they married. Snyder told us that his relationships with Deborah, on both a personal and professional level, work on a really synergistic level. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zack Snyder)