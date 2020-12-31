Dub-ble Your Pleasure: Jerry Zucker & The Origins Of ‘Airplane!’

Forty years after it was released, Airplane! is still one of the funniest movies Hollywood has ever produced. It was the brainchild of the Zucker brothers, who honed their comedic skills in a comedy troupe called Kentucky Fried Theater. One of their favorite things to do, Jerry Zucker told us, was to create new lines for old movies. And that, he explained, was how Airplane! was born.
