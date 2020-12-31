Dub-ble Your Pleasure: Jerry Zucker & The Origins Of ‘Airplane!’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Forty years after it was released, Airplane! is still one of the funniest movies Hollywood has ever produced. It was the brainchild of the Zucker brothers, who honed their comedic skills in a comedy troupe called Kentucky Fried Theater. One of their favorite things to do, Jerry Zucker told us, was to create new lines for old movies. And that, he explained, was how Airplane! was born.

Airplane! is currently streaming on Netflix and available for purchase on DVD & Blu-Ray and most digital platforms.

Related articles

Hilary Swank Was Drawn In By ‘Fatale’s’...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank has a new movie in theaters, Fatale, in which she plays a police detective who becomes embroiled in a...
Read more

‘Sylvie’s Love’ Stars Are Bringing (Part Of)...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
It's been a good month for viewers who like period pieces involving musicians. In Sylvie's Love, Nnamdi Asomugha stars as a '50s saxophone player...
Read more

Christopher Nolan Knows You’ll Be Back In...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Tenet director Christopher Nolan has been one of the most outspoken critics of studios that have decided to stream their upcoming 2021 slates of...
Read more

Warner Brothers Makes It Official Fast-Tracking ‘Wonder...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it will fast-track development on the third installment of the Wonder Woman franchise to be written by Patty Jenkins,...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak