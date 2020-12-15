‘Picard’ Was An Emotional Reunion For Patrick Stewart & Brent Spiner

Throughout the filming of Star Trek: The Next Generation and the series of movies featuring the TNG cast, the bond between Capt. Jean-Luc Picard and his science officer, the android Data, was always a special one. Picard relied on Data to balance out his more emotional tendencies, while Data strove to learn more about humanity through his interactions with Picard. Ultimately, they built a camaraderie that transcended time and space, one that couldn’t even be ended by Data’s destruction in their final film. But while his original character may have been destroyed, Brent Spiner was able to return to the Star Trek universe in Star Trek: Picard, which featured a storyline driven in part by Picard’s undying love for his old science officer. At a 2020 Comic-Con panel, Spiner and Patrick Stewart talked about what it was like to reunite on the new show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Brent Spiner & Patrick Stewart)