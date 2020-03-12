Patrick Stewart Found Plenty Of Old Friends To Join Him On ‘Picard’

“Nepenthe” — Episode #107 — Pictured (l-r): Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard; Jonathan Frakes as William Riker; Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi; of the the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Trae Patton/CBS ©2019 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Star Trek: Picard, by design, is not a direct sequel to the show that introduced us to Capt. Jean-Luc Picard, Star Trek: The Next Generation. If you watch the new show, however, you will see quite a few familiar faces sharing screen time with their old friend, Patrick Stewart. When it came to incorporating some of the old characters into guest appearances in the new story, Stewart told us it wasn’t very difficult at all to beam his old Enterprise crew aboard Picard. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patrick Stewart)

Star Trek: Picard is now streaming on CBS All Access, with new episodes premiering on Thursdays.

