‘Star Trek: Picard’ Boldly Goes Beyond ‘The Next Generation’

After writing episodes for Star Trek: Discovery, Akiva Goldsman was invited to join the production team of Star Trek: Picard as both a writer and executive producer. The Oscar-winner has been instrumental in helping to shape the show, which he says will echo the spirit of some of the other Trek shows we’ve seen through the years. But one thing Picard won’t be, he insists, is a sequel to Patrick Stewart’s old Trek series, The Next Generation. (Click on the media bar below to hear Akiva Goldsman)

Star Trek: Picard will premiere January 23 on CBS All Access.

