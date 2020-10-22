Joker Held A Few Surprises For Jared Leto

When Zack Snyder was making Justice League in 2017, he decided to step down after a family tragedy occurred, and the final cut didn’t even come close to reflecting his original vision. Now, he’s being given the opportunity to realize that vision. To make Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which will run as a four-part event series next year, he’s shooting more scenes, including scenes featuring characters who weren’t in the 2017 film. One of those characters? The Joker, played once again by Jared Leto, who originally took on the role for Suicide Squad. Joker’s always been a fan favorite, but when he started researching the role, Leto hadn’t realized just how deep Joker’s history had gone. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jared Leto)