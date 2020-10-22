Joker Held A Few Surprises For Jared Leto

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

When Zack Snyder was making Justice League in 2017, he decided to step down after a family tragedy occurred, and the final cut didn’t even come close to reflecting his original vision. Now, he’s being given the opportunity to realize that vision. To make Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which will run as a four-part event series next year, he’s shooting more scenes, including scenes featuring characters who weren’t in the 2017 film. One of those characters? The Joker, played once again by Jared Leto, who originally took on the role for Suicide Squad. Joker’s always been a fan favorite, but when he started researching the role, Leto hadn’t realized just how deep Joker’s history had gone. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jared Leto)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will air on HBO Max next year.

Related articles

Jane Seymour’s COVID Playlist Included … A...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Once Hollywood shut down its productions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jane Seymour found herself with a lot of time on her hands. So,...
Read more

With The End In Sight, Vin Diesel...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Word has spread through Hollywood like a souped-up Porsche Cayenne speeding down Sunset Boulevard: After it reaches its 11th film, The Fast and the...
Read more

Armie Hammer: New ‘Rebecca’ Stays Spookily True...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With Halloween coming up, plenty of serious movie fans will turn to the master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock, for a good scare or two....
Read more

Kristen Stewart’s New Film ‘Happiest Season’ To...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Sony Pictures Entertainment, Entertainment One and Hulu announced today that the streaming platform has acquired U.S. rights to Clea DuVall’s holiday romantic comedy, Happiest...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Joker Held A Few Surprises For Jared Leto

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Zack Snyder was making Justice League in 2017, he decided to step down after a family tragedy occurred, and the final cut didn't...
Read more

How Jane Lynch Kept Her Career So Diversified

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Who wants to be a Jack-of-all-trades when you can be a Jane-of-all-trades? She may be one of the funniest women on the planet, but...
Read more

Jane Seymour’s COVID Playlist Included … A Little Bit Of Herself

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Once Hollywood shut down its productions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jane Seymour found herself with a lot of time on her hands. So,...
Read more

Ethan Peck’s ‘Discovery’ Of Spock Will Carry Over To ‘Strange New Worlds’

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With Star Trek: Discovery time-jumping into the future for its new season, that leaves a hole in the Star Trek franchise timeline that will be...
Read more

With The End In Sight, Vin Diesel Acknowledges The Fans Kept ‘Fast & Furious’ Alive

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Word has spread through Hollywood like a souped-up Porsche Cayenne speeding down Sunset Boulevard: After it reaches its 11th film, The Fast and the...
Read more

New Trailers

CBS All Access Takes A ‘Stand’ With Stephen King Miniseries

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, revealed the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated limited-event...
Read more

HBO Max Releases The West Wing Reunion Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With less than a month remaining until the general election, HBO Max has revealed the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,  which...
Read more

Radha Mitchell: There’s More To ‘2 Hearts’ Than A Love Story

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Based on a true story, 2 Hearts is about a man in need of a double lung transplant and the young man who ultimately...
Read more

‘The 355’ Puts A Fiercely Female Spin On The Spy Genre

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A dream team of formidable female stars come together in a hard-driving original approach to the globe-trotting espionage genre in The 355. When a top-secret...
Read more

20th Century Studios Releases New ‘Free Guy’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A new trailer and poster from 20th Century Studios’ upcoming feature film Free Guy debuts today. Ryan Reynolds stars as a bank teller who discovers he is...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak