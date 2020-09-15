Paris Hilton’s Proud Of Her Past — And Her Influence

There’s no denying that Paris Hilton has accomplished quite a bit in her show business career, but there’s also no denying the fact that when she started out, she was famous for nothing more than, well, simply being who she was — a rich girl with a well-known family name. It was certainly an unorthodox career path, and one that certainly isn’t open to just anybody. But was it the right path? Was it worth it to have some critics (and even some fans) see her as a walking punch line, unable to be taken seriously? As she nears 40, Hilton’s been in an introspective mood — you can see it in her new YouTube documentary, This is Paris — and she told us she doesn’t regret taking the path she took, especially since she sees so many young people today taking the DIY route to fame. (Click on the media bar below to hear Paris Hilton)