Zhang Yimou Classic ‘Shanghai Triad’ Lands Blu-Ray Release In August

Director Zhang Yimou’s (Raise the Red Lantern, House of Flying Daggers) acclaimed feature Shanghai Triad, which was the winner of the National Board of Review’s “Best Foreign Film,” is hitting Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital August 4 via Film Movement. The 1995 feature has been digitally restored.
HIred to be a servant to nightclub singer and gangster moll Xiao Jinbao (Gong Li), teenager Shuisheng (Wang Xiaoxiao) gets a firsthand look at the Chinese crime syndicates of the 1930s. During the course of seven days, Shuisheng witnesses triad boss Tang (Baotian Li) suspect traitors amidst his group. Cinematographer Yue Lü received an Oscar nod for Best Cinematography.
Bonus features include a “Trouble in Shanghai” video essasy by author Grady Hendrix, and a booklet with a new essay by film critic and lecturer John Berra.