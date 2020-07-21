Zhang Yimou Classic ‘Shanghai Triad’ Lands Blu-Ray Release In August

BLU-RAY NEWS
By Greg Srisavasdi

 

 

Director Zhang Yimou’s (Raise the Red Lantern, House of Flying Daggers) acclaimed feature Shanghai Triad, which was the winner of the National Board of Review’s “Best Foreign Film,” is hitting Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital August 4 via Film Movement. The 1995 feature has been digitally restored.

HIred to be a servant to nightclub singer and gangster moll Xiao Jinbao (Gong Li), teenager Shuisheng (Wang Xiaoxiao) gets a firsthand look at the Chinese crime syndicates of the 1930s. During the course of seven days, Shuisheng witnesses triad boss Tang (Baotian Li) suspect traitors amidst his group. Cinematographer Yue Lü received an Oscar nod for Best Cinematography.

Bonus features include a “Trouble in Shanghai” video essasy by author Grady Hendrix, and a booklet with a new essay by film critic and lecturer John Berra.

Related articles

Jim Gaffigan Relished The Enthusiam And Close...

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Greg Srisavasdi - 0
Directed by Daniel Roby and inspired by a true story, Most Wanted centers on Daniel (Antoine-Olivier Pilon), a heroin addict who is forced by...
Read more

Looking Ahead To Life After Lockdown, JK...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Over the years, JK Simmons has become one of the most prolific actors working in Hollywood. Although his starring roles have been few and...
Read more

Roguelite Action RPG ‘Dreamscaper’ Hits Steam Early...

Gaming Greg Srisavasdi - 0
  Action RPG Dreamscaper, with its roguelite aesthetic, has an interesting and surreal premise that hopefully will seamlessly blend with its hack and slash stylings. Gamers...
Read more

Howard Ashman Documentary Lands Disney+ Debut In...

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Greg Srisavasdi - 0
    Oscar winning lyricist Howard Ashman's life and work are front and center in the upcoming documentary Howard. The feature contains interviews with Bill Lauch (Ashman’s partner), Jodi Benson (The...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Jim Gaffigan Relished The Enthusiam And Close Knit Crew Behind ‘Most Wanted’

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Greg Srisavasdi - 0
Directed by Daniel Roby and inspired by a true story, Most Wanted centers on Daniel (Antoine-Olivier Pilon), a heroin addict who is forced by...
Read more

Zhang Yimou Classic ‘Shanghai Triad’ Lands Blu-Ray Release In August

BLU-RAY NEWS Greg Srisavasdi - 0
    Director Zhang Yimou's (Raise the Red Lantern, House of Flying Daggers) acclaimed feature Shanghai Triad, which was the winner of the National Board of...
Read more

Yeardley Smith: ‘Simpsons’ Survival Wasn’t A Sure Thing At The Start

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Approximately 4 million children are born in the United States each year, which mean about 120 million Americans -- more than 35% of the...
Read more

Padma Lakshmi Sees Plenty Of Paths To Achieving Cooking Greatness

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Though Padma Lakshmi has always loved food, her formal education was in theater arts and literature. But all of her years hosting TV shows...
Read more

Looking Ahead To Life After Lockdown, JK Simmons Is Sure It Won’t Be The Same

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Over the years, JK Simmons has become one of the most prolific actors working in Hollywood. Although his starring roles have been few and...
Read more

New Trailers

Howard Ashman Documentary Lands Disney+ Debut In August

AUDIO FILES/CONTENT Greg Srisavasdi - 0
    Oscar winning lyricist Howard Ashman's life and work are front and center in the upcoming documentary Howard. The feature contains interviews with Bill Lauch (Ashman’s partner), Jodi Benson (The...
Read more

Chelsea Peretti Is A “Spinster” Looking For Love In Upcoming Romantic Comedy

MOVIE NEWS Greg Srisavasdi - 0
Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) stars in Spinster, a comedy about a 39-year-old woman named Gaby who feels that she has been irrelevant in the...
Read more

Sam Rockwell Has A Gorilla Sized Role In Touching ‘The One And Only Ivan’ Trailer

FILM TRAILERS Greg Srisavasdi - 0
Based on Katherine Applegate's bestselling book, The One and Only Ivan centers on Ivan (Sam Rockwell), a 400-pound silverback gorilla who has very little...
Read more

Alex Kurtzman Expands ‘Trek’ Universe With Animated ‘Lower Decks’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The first indication that Star Trek's legacy might outlive the original show's three seasons came when the original cast was brought back to do...
Read more

Luke Goss Takes On Val Kilmer In Action Packed ‘Paydirt’ Trailer

FILM TRAILERS Greg Srisavasdi - 0
Luke Goss (Hellboy II, The Hardway) stars in Paydirt as a parolee named Damien who immediately goes back to his old ways, much to...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak