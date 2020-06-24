‘You Should Have Left’ Director Wanted A Multi-Layered Movie

(forefront, from left) Kevin Bacon and writer/director David Koepp on the set of You Should Have Left.

The 2017 horror novel You Should Have Left has been adapted into a new film starring Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried. Originally slated to be a theatrical release, it’s yet another film that has been released for home viewing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The book was adapted for the screen by David Koepp, who both wrote the screenplay and directed the film. Koepp, whose other credits include two Jurassic Park movies, the 2002 Spider-Man, War of the Worlds, and the first Mission: Impossible movie, told us that as he was transforming the book into a script, he was looking for different ways of building intrigue into the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear David Koepp)

You Should Have Left is available for streaming rentals on most digital and VOD platforms.

