‘Shazam!’ Brings Out The Boy In Zachary Levi

With a worldwide take of more than $360 million, there was little doubt Shazam! would get a sequel, but now it’s official: The second Shazam! movie has gotten its official green light. That means another opportunity for Zachary Levi to play the title character, something he really loved the first time because of the way he got to unleash his inner child. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zachary Levi)

Shazam 2 is currently scheduled for release on April 1, 2022.

