Robin Lord Taylor Engages In The “Human Experience” Of ‘The Mandela Effect’

Directed by David Guy Levy, The Mandela Effect centers on Brendan, a computer game designer who, after the loss of his daughter, believes there may be a reason why people are misremembering important facts about their past. Robin Lord Taylor (Gotham), who plays Brendan’s concerned brother-in-law, previous worked with Levy on the 2012 feature Would You Rather.

“Working with David is so freeing because he works in a similar way I do in that it’s all about jumping in and getting on our feet and just working through it physically without a lot of talking or over analyzing,” said Taylor. “I love working that way. And I would love to work with him again and I feel like, especially the second time, he and I having had worked together before and being very good friends – it’s really nice working with someone. When it’s time for the scene – his kind of direction with me is like ‘yeah man, you know what you’re doing.’ (laughs) It’s a really good collaboration that we have.”

The Mandela Effect, co-starring Aleska Palladino, is now playing in theaters and is available on VOD.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi