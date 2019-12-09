Ryan Reynolds Goes Open World Gaming With ‘Free Guy’ Trailer

Open world video games give players the chance to explore a universe for hundreds of hours without even completing the final mission, and this ambitious aesthetic gives gamers a seemingly endless amount of possibilities.

The upcoming action comedy Free Guy has Ryan Reynolds playing an NPC (non-playable character) who decides to break out of his daily rut and become a proactive participant in his neighborhood. NPCs usually are background characters in a video game who, if they are lucky, have a few words of dialogue before disappearing into the story, but Reynolds’ character has other things in mind!

The picture is directed by filmmaker (and Stranger Things executive producer) Shawn Levy, and Levy has Stranger Things’ Joe Keery on board as part of the ensemble. Lil Rel Howery, director Taika Waititi (JoJo Rabbit), and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) round out the cast.

Reynolds, who recently made headlines thanks to a brilliant marketing move to plug his Aviation Gin brand, looks like he has another hit on his hands. Free Guy, penned by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn (Ready Player One), hits theaters July 3, 2020.Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi